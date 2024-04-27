Catch with a Cop set for Riverside Park, Moline

“Catch with a Cop” will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Park, Moline.

The event kicks off the Moline Little League season. Officers will toss around a ball with kids at the event, where the Quad Cities River Bandits have donated 100 baseballs.

One lucky player will go home with a loaded equipment bag courtesy of Breedlove’s Sporting Goods. Kona Ice of Davenport also will be there to serve up some sweet drinks to keep the energy going.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.