Catapult investigation, explained: Why NCAA is involved ahead of Alabama-Michigan game

Alabama vs. Michigan has a contentious subplot brewing.

The Crimson Tide and Wolverines have been cautious in talking about film study habits in meetings with Rose Bowl media. Alabama's Isaiah Bond said the team has been instructed not to study film on their tablets, and Michigan players say they have been told the same thing.

The reasoning for the cloak-and-dagger tactics appears to be emerging, albeit gradually, with Friday shedding some light on an investigation by the NCAA and "local authorities." Catapult, a video and data analysis company that is used across several sports (including college football), has acknowledged "unauthorized access to NCAA football video footage" on its app.

Of note, the team bans seem to be largely precautionary, as Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel reported Michigan is not being investigated for said access. Per Wetzel, the investigation is centered on at least one team, but that statement encompasses an extremely wide swath of college football.

Catapult investigation, explained

Catapult is cooperating amid an investigation for reported "unauthorized access" to video footage on its app.

The news of the investigation comes after players from both Alabama and Michigan claimed they're only studying film in groups rather than on tablets. The implications of illicit access of information via Catapult's app are as of yet unclear. But Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy said the Wolverines haven't used tablets for film study since November.

The story surfaced after Alabama's Bond harkened to Michigan's sign-stealing scandal this season.

“The app we record film off … I guess they were looking at other people's play calls, hand signals stuff like that," Bond told reporters this week.

While Michigan may not explicitly be tied to the Catapult scandal, it's clear Alabama is taking absolutely no chances heading into its game against the Wolverines, considering the team has been at the center of an alleged sign-stealing scandal.

What is Catapult?

Catapult is an Australian-based video and analytics company used across multiple sports, including college football.

Per Catapult's website (which ironically has an Alabama uniform front-and-center on its American Football page), the site is used to "optimize performance," "mitigate injuries," and "support return to play." In essence, it is meant to not only capture film for study, but also meant for team sharing.

Alabama football comments on tablets

Bond had the most compelling comments on the tablets, singling out Michigan specifically.

"We were able to watch film as a team, but like personally we can't watch film because I don't know, some reason Michigan stealing signs," Bond said Thursday. "Our coaches told us that probably like a week ago, right before we left to come here."

Michigan football comments on tablets

Michigan, similarly, said it has been taking precautions with tablets since November, although it did not single out Alabama.

"I think (Coach Jim Harbaugh) brought it up in November or something like that, but he officially turned them off for everyone yesterday," Michigan receiver Roman Wilson said on Friday.

"We just caught wind of some things that could be going on," Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore said.

Catapult statement

Catapult did not confirm a breach, but in a statement confirmed the investigation. In a statement to the USA Today Network, Catapult said:

“We are aware of the ongoing investigation of the alleged unauthorized access to NCAA football video footage. We have conducted an internal investigation and have not found any security breach in our systems. We have shared this with local authorities that are conducting an investigation.

"We will continue to support the ongoing investigation with the NCAA and local authorities. At Catapult, we hold ourselves to the highest of standards and safeguarding customer information is of utmost importance to us.”

