Colt McCoy injury clears way for Case Keenum to start at QB for Redskins

The starting quarterback battle for the Washington Redskins was supposed to be a competition between veterans Colt McCoy and Case Keenum as rookie first-rounder Dwayne Haskins continued developing.

One quarterback might have already won by default.

Case Keenum to start in Washington?

Washington coach Jay Gruden said Sunday that McCoy’s readiness for the regular season is in doubt due to his recovery from a broken leg that ended his 2018 season.

Jay Gruden today on how soon Colt McCoy might return from a broken leg that ended his 2018 season: “Oh man, it might not be the end of camp, it might be two or three weeks into the season. We don't know yet.”



Case Keenum is now tracking to be Washington’s opening-day starting QB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2019

Per ESPN’s John Keim, McCoy has practiced throughout camp but admitted to having issues with the leg after undergoing three surgeries in the offseason. He has not appeared in preseason yet and reportedly did not practice Saturday.

With McCoy still recovering and Haskins seemingly not ready to start yet, it looks like it will be Keenum under center for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Keenum was acquired this offseason in a trade that sent a sixth-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for the 31-year-old quarterback and a seventh-round pick. Keenum signed a two-year, $36 million deal with the Broncos in the previous offseason, but his only season in Denver went sour with 15 interceptions (one away from tying Ben Roethlisberger for most in the league) and a 6-10 record.

Of course, whether it was Keenum or McCoy starting in Washington, the general expectation seems to be that Haskins will eventually take the reins of the offense.

The Ohio State product has had an up-and-down preseason, going 15-of-28 and posting a combined 231 passing yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while facing the second- and third-string defenses of the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

