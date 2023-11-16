Carson Wentz: NFL is humbling, thankful for opportunity to help in any way

Quarterback Carson Wentz is back in the NFL for the first time since being released by the Commanders in February and he told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that it was "really hard" being at home as the 2023 season unfolded.

Wentz said he would speak to his agent every week to find out if anything was happening, but the answer was always no until last week. That's when the Rams called to sign Wentz to replace Brett Rypien as Matthew Stafford's backup.

That's not where Wentz's career appeared to be headed after his first couple of seasons with the Eagles, but Wentz said "the NFL has a way of humbling everybody" and the last few years knocked Wentz down several pegs. He said he knows he wasn't good enough with Washington last season to guarantee a future in the league and that's left him thankful of any chance to continue playing football.

"We all desire to be the guy playing, don’t get me wrong," Wentz said, via the team's website. "I think everyone would be lying to you if they said differently, but we all also know it's hard business, it's hard a league, and just to be on a team, to be around the guys, is a blessing regardless. So I'm thankful for that opportunity, and I'll help in whatever way I can and I'm going to be ready. I don't have to worry about next year, I don't worry about the following years, I can just be where my feet are and have as much fun as I can and help as much as I can."

Stafford is set to play this week after missing Week Nine with a thumb injury, but he ended last season on injured reserve and that recent injury history suggests Wentz could get a chance to do more than observe before the year is out. If that's the case, he will have a chance to set himself up for another opportunity to remain in the league in 2024.