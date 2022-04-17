Carson Hocevar: ‘I couldn’t really compete with him’
Carson Hocevar expresses disappointment after finishing second in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two miles and change separated Carson Hocevar from his first-ever NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory. “I could have cried,” Hocevar said. “I knew I was gonna cry whether I won or lost. It’s a pansy thing to do, but this sport is hard and you don’t have those close moments too […]
Watch Ben Rhodes burn it down in the dirt before making his way to Victory Lane at Bristol Motor Speedway.
NASCAR is racing at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track.
Unlike last year‘s inaugural Bristol Dirt Race, having a background in dirt racing has paid dividends thus far this season. The four qualifying races on Saturday were all won by drivers with dirt experience, and a couple were done in dominating fashion. The favorite for the weekend, Kyle Larson, passed three drivers to finish third […]
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Overcoming a mistake in communication, Ben Rhodes charged to the front in the closing laps of Saturday‘s Pinty‘s Truck Race on Dirt and snatched the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory from runner-up Carson Hocevar. One circuit after the final restart on Lap 146 of 150, Rhodes, the defending series champion, buried […]
BRISTOL, Tenn. — It‘s on brand to be off brand this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. There‘s currently dirt on top of Bristol‘s normal concrete surface. That‘s already abnormal for NASCAR. Then, to go along with the plot twist, heat races determined the starting lineup rather than the regular one-lap sprints. “It puts different guys […]
Kevin Harvick expresses his frustration with how the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway was prepared before the start of Sunday's NASCAR Cup race.
Check out what NASCAR Cup Series drivers had to say after an eventful race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on Easter Sunday.
Kyle Busch claimed the 60th win of his NASCAR Cup Series career after Tyler Reddick was spun for the lead by Chase Briscoe in the final lap at Bristol.
Cody Ware shows frustration with Chase Elliott in Sunday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Kyle Busch breaks down the end of the race after he claims surprise Bristol win after Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick spin out on final lap.
