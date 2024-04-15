Carolina Panthers 7-round NFL mock draft: Longtime franchise drought ends in second round

The Carolina Panthers enter this month’s draft without a first-round pick. But the team still has three picks on Day 2, which should help it add some notable talent to its new-look offense.

With the draft just 10 days away, The Charlotte Observer decided to take its crystal ball out of storage — it was behind a box of Thanksgiving decorations and several containers of dusty old VHS tapes — and predict the future.

Here is our second all-Panthers mock draft of the offseason:

Second round — 33rd overall pick: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

The drought is over! The Panthers selecting a Clemson player with their first pick would be monumental news for the area, as the franchise has famously (or infamously?) never selected a player from the South Carolina school in the draft.

Anyway, the Panthers have a major underlying need at cornerback, and Wiggins — regardless of the program he comes from — can fill that void.

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins was one of the top cornerback recruits in the country for 2021. BART BOATWRIGHT/For The State

The Charlotte Observer used the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator for this exercise, and Wiggins fell to the No. 33 pick.

As this writer mentioned in a recent mailbag, the ideal scenario for the Panthers at No. 33 is to have a wide receiver, cornerbacks or edge rusher with an internal first-round grade fall to the second round. In this exercise, Wiggins appears to fit the bill.

The Panthers signed Dane Jackson to fill one of the two spots left over by Donte Jackson and CJ Henderson this offseason. However, with Jaycee Horn’s consistent injury history, the No. 2 and No. 3 cornerback spots have paramount value to the secondary (or at least they should). Wiggins could come in and compete with Dane Jackson for the No. 2 job in training camp and the loser of that battle would be an upgrade over Henderson at the No. 3 spot.

Wiggins appears to be viewed by pundits as being among the second-tier group of cornerback prospects behind top guys, Alabama’s Terrion Arnold and Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell. During his three-year college career, Wiggins produced 60 tackles (3 for loss), 3 interceptions and 21 pass breakups. He also had two defensive touchdowns off turnovers.

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound corner ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash and posted a 10-foot-7 broad jump in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

Trade with Cleveland Browns

Panthers acquire: 54th (second round) and 85th (third round) overall picks.

Browns acquire: 39th (second round) overall pick.

Panthers new head coach Dave Canales, right, listens to Panthers GM Dan Morgan during the introduction of the new coach Thursday morning, Feb. 01, 2024. Khadejh Nikouyeh/knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Essentially, Carolina moves back 15 picks to acquire a second third-round selection to add value to its draft haul. The Panthers are building a foundation for long-term contention. With heavy money handed out to several positions this offseason, it’s time to get into the youthful, cost-controlled business at other spots. Adding another third-round pick can help with depth chart inventory if used properly.

Second round — 54th overall pick (via CLE): Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

In a previous mock draft, this writer had Sanders going to the Panthers with the 59th overall pick after a similar trade-back scenario. But with several of the top wideout talents off the board, the Panthers prioritize a different position in the passing game, and again, land Sanders to spark a change in the playmaking department.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Sanders was scheduled for a visit with the Panthers. That makes sense as Carolina could use an upgrade at the position. While the praise for Tommy Tremble from the Panthers’ brass appears to be genuine, Carolina has no reason to stay static at any offensive position.

Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (0) is tackled by the Washington defense during the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 in San Antonio. Aaron E. Martinez/USA TODAY NETWORK

Sanders could be a big-bodied target for second-year quarterback Bryce Young. The 6-4, 245-pound tight end is fast (4.69 40-yard dash) and athletic. He can be a go-to playmaker or a complement to what the Panthers already have in place. It’s time to finally replace Greg Olsen at the position.

Sanders produced 99 catches for 1,295 yards and 7 touchdowns over the past two seasons with the Longhorns.

Third round — 65th overall pick: Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

After passing on the opportunity to land a wide receiver earlier, the Panthers pick McMillan with the first selection of the third round. Young needs wideouts who can get open and make plays, and McMillan has solid size (6-1, 197) and speed (4.47-second 40-yard dash) at the position.

McMillan projects as a player who can battle with Jonathan Mingo for the No. 3 receiver job as a rookie. After some seasoning in Canales’ system, McMillan could profile as a long-term replacement for Adam Thielen in the slot.

Sep 2, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) catches a touchdown pass against the Boise State Broncos during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY NETWORK

Scouting reports compliment McMillan’s craftiness as a route runner, and that aspect was something that was missing at wide receiver — outside of Thielen — during last season. Canales could enjoy working with a young technician with ties to the West Coast.

McMillan collected 164 catches for 2,143 yards and 17 touchdowns during his four seasons with the Huskies.

Third round — 85th overall pick (via CLE): Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

The Panthers plan to head into the summer with Chuba Hubbard as their starting running back. Miles Sanders, as of now, will be their highly paid backup. But the Panthers aren’t just building for this season, and adding another talented playmaker to the backfield makes sense, especially with Hubbard entering a contract year.

So, with their additional Day 2 pick, the Panthers land Wright in the third round to build around Young.

The 5-10, 210-pound running back from Durham (Southern) is coming off a three-year stint with the Volunteers. He produced 2,297 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns during that tenure. He also showed some talent as a receiver, notching 30 catches for 171 receiving yards.

While this might be considered a luxury pick for the Panthers, the team has no reason to rest at any position in the draft (outside of maybe punter and long snapper).

Fourth round — 101st overall pick: Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame

Shaq Thompson is returning to Carolina for a 10th season after sustaining a brutal leg injury early on during last year’s dismal campaign. He will be partnered with Josey Jewell at inside linebacker following the departure of fan favorite, Frankie Luvu, in free agency. But beyond those veterans, the position lacks quality depth.

With Thompson entering the twilight of his career, the Panthers should look to find his eventual replacement sooner rather than later. Liufau can come in and serve as the primary backup behind Thompson and Jewell as a rookie, while also playing on special teams with fellow inside linebackers, Claudin Cherelus and Chandler Wooten. Liufau could eventually push his way into the lineup if Thompson struggles to retain his form following the leg injury.

The 6-2, 234-pound linebacker ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis. Various scouting reports also point out his coverage ability and football IQ. In three seasons at Notre Dame, Liufau produced 117 tackles (12 for loss), 4 sacks, 3 pass breakups and an interception.

Fifth round — 141st overall pick (via NYG): Tanor Bortolini, C, Wisconsin

The Panthers plan to move former starting right guard Austin Corbett to center this offseason. While Corbett is about as sharp as they come when it comes to his football IQ, there should be some concern about his lack of recent experience at the position. He is also coming off his second major knee injury in as many seasons.

So, the Panthers should safeguard the spot with some rookie insurance. After spending heavily on reinforcements for the offensive line, they can’t just rest at center, especially with a question mark at the position.

Bortolini is an athletic blocker in the middle of the line. He ran an impressive 4.94-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4 and 303 pounds in February. Given his quickness and downfield speed, Bortolini could be a long-term answer at center, as he profiles as an excellent pulling lineman.

Even if Corbett nails his first season at center, he’s entering the final year of his deal. Bortolini, who can also play guard, gives the Panthers’ long-term viability at a vital position.

Fifth round — 142nd overall pick (via TEN): Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan

Outside of Thielen, Mingo and newly acquired Diontae Johnson, the Panthers don’t really have a lot of tangible depth at wide receiver. While Ihmir Smith-Marsette flashed last season, and as Terrace Marshall has a second-round pedigree, the Panthers should try to reinforce their wideout depth throughout the draft weekend.

After landing McMillan on Day 2, the Panthers go back to the well to grab Cornelius Johnson. This move allows the Panthers to double up on rookie wideouts and receivers named Johnson.

With Diontae Johnson entering a walk year, the Panthers investing two picks into wide receiver is a smart bet. Thielen will be 34 in August and Mingo is still a projection at the position, so adding more long-term, cost-controlled depth is ideal.

Cornelius Johnson is coming off a national championship with Michigan. During his five seasons with the Wolverines, he produced 138 catches for 2,038 yards and 14 touchdowns. The 6-3, 212-pound receiver has a great size-speed combination (4.44-second 40-yard dash), and his ability to obtain jump-ball passes should be helpful to Young, especially in the red zone. He should also be able to make plays on special teams.

Seventh round — 240th overall pick (via PIT): Khalid Duke, OLB, Kansas State

After signing Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum to a pair of two-year deals, the Panthers can handle missing out on an early round edge rusher. But they need to improve their depth at the position.

Duke is a player who would probably be coveted in undrafted free agency. So, with the final pick in the draft for the Panthers, the team decides to skip the negotiations and land a depth piece at an important spot.

The 6-3, 246-pound pass rusher profiles as an excellent fit for the Panthers’ 3-4 front. He has long arms and notable athleticism. He ran a 4.79-second 40-yard dash and had a 34-inch vertical jump at the combine.

During his four seasons with Kansas State, Duke produced 102 tackles (21 for loss), 14 sacks, 2 pass breakups and a forced fumble. He could compete with DJ Johnson, K’Lavon Chaisson, Eku Leota and Luiji Vilain for the third pass rusher job as a rookie.

Panthers 7-round mock draft haul

Second round (33rd overall pick): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Trade: CAR trades 39th overall (via NYG) to CLE for 54th and 85th overall picks

Second round (54th overall pick via CLE): Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

Third round (65th overall pick): Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

Third round (85th overall pick via CLE): Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

Fourth round (101st overall): Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame

Fifth round (141st overall via NYG): Tanor Bortolini, C, Wisconsin

Fifth round (142nd overall via TEN): Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan

Seventh round (240th overall pick via PIT): Khalid Duke, OLB, Kansas State