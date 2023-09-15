Carlton Davis, Calijah Kancey out for Bucs this week

The Buccaneers will be missing two of their defensive starters against the Bears on Sunday.

Cornerback Carlton Davis and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey have both been ruled out after missing practice all week. Linebacker SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) will also miss the game.

Davis played every snap last week and made six tackles, but he picked up a toe injury that will keep him from doing so again this weekend. Kancey has battled a calf injury since early in training camp and only played 11 snaps last week.

Safety Christian Izien is listed as questionable. Izien, who played 36 defensive snaps in the win over the Vikings, is in the concussion protocol.