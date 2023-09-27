'Carlos & Shawn': Will Detroit Lions' defense hold up in Green Bay?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Shawn Windsor (@shawnwindsor) and Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez)

• Editor: Robin Chan

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Email: swindsor@freepress.com

On this episode: Carlos and Shawn have the Detroit Lions' short turnaround on their minds this week with a Thursday night matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Will the Lions be able to seize another win at Lambeau Field? Later, the guys talk the shift in dynamics around the mental health of athletes and public awareness. Your Freep Sports hosts conclude the show by reflecting on the end of Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera's career.

