Carlos Narvaez: One Step Away from the Majors Thanks to his Grandmother

The last time the favorite won the Kentucky Derby was 2018.
Despite a trip to the Western Conference finals in his first season with the team, the Lakers are now ready to look for a replacement for Darvin Ham.
Caitlin Clark fans beware: You never know what the 20-year veteran might say … or do.
Here are five franchises who stood out, for better or for worse.
Andy Behrens helps fantasy baseball managers in need of a boost by revealing seven widely available players worth adding.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
There have been some noteworthy moves in the fantasy baseball reliever landscape. Dalton Del Don breaks down the most important.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down some of the trickiest batters to gauge so far this season in the latest edition of The Buzz.
Starting pitchers in fantasy football have been compared to running backs in fantasy baseball — but have we made an error in not prioritizing relief pitchers more? Scott Pianowski investigates.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority pickups for fantasy managers looking to close out the week in strong fashion.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a series of pickups to assist every manager, starting with a duo of Rockies ahead of a Colorado homestand.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
We are just one week away from all the projections, rumors and lies from being put to rest. The Draft is almost there. We put a bow on our 'Draft Deep Dive' series with Yahoo's draft guru Charles McDonald by looking at the top TE and OL prospects in this year's draft.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
For a decade, Tiger Woods owned the golf world. Now, he's taking on a new challenge and showing a different side of himself in the process.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly pursuing a contract extension with head coach Tyronn Lue, who is expected to be targeted by other teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers.
MLB and Nike are making changes to the player uniforms for the 2025 season. The uniforms have faced heavy criticism for a variety of issues, including small lettering and discoloration from sweat.