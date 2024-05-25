Carlos Mendoza says Edwin Diaz could close for Mets on Saturday

Edwin Diaz may be pitching the ninth inning for the Mets sooner than imagined.

The 30-year-old right-hander was reduced to the seventh inning on Friday following some struggles, but pitched a clean frame, allowing just one hit and striking out two.

But with the rest of the bullpen struggling, too – Reed Garrett blew a four-run lead in the eighth in an 8-7 loss to the Giants – Carlos Mendoza left the door open to turn to Diaz for a save opportunity on Saturday.

“He’s one of the options,” Mendoza told reporters prior to the game. “He’s our closer. Even though he’s going through it right now, I thought yesterday was a good step in the right direction. I’ve been saying it – his mound work in Cleveland, even though he didn’t get in a game, in some of the conversations we had with him there was more conviction; it comes down to trusting his stuff.

“We’ll piece it together. If it comes down to the ninth inning and he’s there, he’ll get an opportunity.”

Diaz, who allowed seven runs over 2.1 innings pitched prior to Friday night, told reporters after the game he noticeably felt better with his pitches.

“I feel really good. I’ve been working a lot the last couple days,” he said. “I was able to command my glove side fastball, my slider down and away, I was pretty good today.”

Added Diaz: “Whatever I did today, I have to keep doing it every single day. If they give me the ball tomorrow in the ninth, I will be ready.”