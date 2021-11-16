Carlos Correa takes shot at Derek Jeter's defense: 'Didn't deserve any' Gold Gloves

Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa isn't very impressed with Hall of Famer Derek Jeter's defense.

Speaking on the "Me Gustan Los Deportes" podcast last week with former MLB second baseman Carlos Baerga, Correa, who won his first Gold Glove this season, took issue with the five Gold Gloves the former New York Yankees shortstop won during his 20-year career.

"Derek Jeter, how many Gold Gloves did he win?," Correa asked. "Five, I think he won. ... Derek Jeter didn't deserve any."

Jeter won the American League Gold Glove at shortstop in 2004-06 and 2009-10.

Correa references fielding analytics, citing Jeter's career minus-165 Defensive Runs Saved, per Baseball-Reference. Correa has a DRS of 67 in his seven-year career with the Houston Astros.

Carlos Correa: "Derek Jeter didn't deserve any of the Golden Gloves he won".



pic.twitter.com/pGKsCqnfbA — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 12, 2021

Correa headlines a deep class of free agent shortstops this offseason that also includes Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Javier Báez, Trevor Story and Chris Taylor.

With Gleyber Torres moving back to second base, the Yankees are expected to try to sign one one of the big-name shortstops.

If the Yankees manage to sign Correa, it will be interesting to see the reception he get from fans at Yankee Stadium after dissing Jeter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carlos Correa says Derek Jeter 'didn't deserve any' Gold Gloves