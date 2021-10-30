Cardinals’ Week 8 defensive snap counts and observations

In the Arizona Cardinals’ 24-21 Week 8 defeat to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, the defense was on the field for 73 snaps, 14 more than the offense was on the field.

How was Thursday’s defensive playing time split up?

Below, we go over each individual and position group and give the snap counts and some observations about the numbers.

Read on!

Defensive line

This is roughly what you would expect with no J.J. Watt, Corey Peters or Rashard Lawrence. Peters and Lawrence hopefully return in Week 9.

Watt’s status is up in the air, as to when he could return.

Outside linebacker

Chandler Jones, 62; Markus Golden, 43; Devon Kennard, 12; Dennis Gardeck, 5

Isaiah Simmons also played a bit on the edge, though his snaps are accounted for at inside linebacker.

Inside linebacker

Jordan Hicks, 73; Isaiah Simmons, 71; Tanner Vallejo, 29; Zaven Collins, 3

The Cardinals used a lot of base defense, which is why Vallejo got a lot of work. Collins exited early in the game with a shoulder injury and did not return.

Hicks continues to stay on the field all the time.

Cornerbacks

Byron Murphy, 73; Marco Wilson, 70; Robert Alford, 44

Murphy was the only player other than Hicks to play every defensive snap.

Safety

Budda Baker, 67; Jalen Thompson, 64; Deionte Thompson, 1

I do not recall DT getting in the game at all.

