Cardinals tie Eagles 21-21 in third quarter

The Eagles went into halftime with a 15-point lead over the Cardinals, but any hopes that they'd cruise to a win are gone before the end of the third quarter.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray evaded the Eagles pass rush and running back James Conner made a terrific one-handed catch in the end zone for a five-yard touchdown with just over two minutes left in the third quarter. Murray then hit wide receiver Michael Wilson for a two-point conversion that tied the score 21-21 in Philadelphia.

Murray hit running back Michael Carter for a touchdown to cap Arizona's first possession of the second half and the Eagles went three-and-out on their only possession.

The Eagles have seen defensive tackle Jalen Carter and linebacker Shaquille Leonard depart with injuries since the break and the Cardinals have lost left tackle D.J. Humphries, so both teams may be shorthanded for the final 15 minutes of action.