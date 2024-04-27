Cardinals start off road trip with 4-2 win over Mets

Miles Mikolas pitched into the sixth inning and got home runs from Alec Burleson and Willson Contreras to lead the Cardinals to a 4-2 win over the Mets on Friday night in New York. The victory was the start of a six game road trip for the Redbirds.

Mikolas allowed two runs in five and two-thirds innings to get the win (2-3). Jo Jo Romero, Andrew Kittredge and Ryan Helsley pitched three and a third innings of scoreless relief to insure the win. For Helsley. it’s his eighth save of the season.

The Cardinals runs all came via the home run. Alec Burleson hit his first long ball of the season in the second inning giving the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. Willson Contreras hit his fourth homer of the season in the third inning to put St. Louis up 4-0. Contreras’ home run traveled 445 feet!

Saturday’s Cardinals at Mets game can be seen right here on KTVI-Fox 2. Coverage starts at 3:00 PM.

