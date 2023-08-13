Cardinals QB Clayton talks through preseason TD pass vs. Broncos

The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Denver Broncos 18-17 in their preseason opener on Friday at State Farm Stadium. One of the highlights was a second-half touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Clayton Tune to receiver Kaden Davis.

Check out the play:

Tune explained the play after the game and showed he was able to recognize the defense.

Tune sped up the snap count on the play.

“We actually went on two there, so we tried to draw the coverage with the first cadence,” he said after the game. “I knew that the safety to his side was blitzing, so right then and there I knew I had it. Snapped the ball and let Kaden run a good route and throw it to him.”

The result was a seven-yard touchdown pass that make the score 17-10, setting up the Cardinals’ last-minute touchdown drive that resulted in the last-second win.

An offer for Cardinals fans

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire