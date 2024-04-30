Cardinals land D-lineman in top 10 of super early 2025 mock draft

The 2024 NFL draft just happened, wrapping up on Saturday after the Arizona Cardinals selected 12 players. It didn’t take long for someone to put together a mock draft for 2025, which is simply way too early.

However, what a mock draft this early can do is point your attention to players who are expected to make big impacts on the next college football season.

In a way-too-early mock draft from Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, the Cardinals have the seventh pick overall and select Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham.

Listed by the school as 6-foot-3 and 318 pounds, Graham finished last season with 36 total tackles, three sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery, playing on the national championship team.

The Cardinals pick seventh based on Super Bowl odds. If in fact they are picking seventh in 2025, the season did not go the way they hoped.

Now, picking a defensive lineman with their first-round pick wouldn’t be out of the question, especially considering the efforts they made this offseason to make the defensive line a strength on the team.

Is it too early to think about the 2025 draft? Yes.

But now we at least have some players to watch in the upcoming college season.

