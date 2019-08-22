Cardinals irked as 'kind of bogus' call to end game due to rain drops them out of first place

The St. Louis Cardinals “fought and scratched and clawed” their way back against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, but the umpires’ decision to end the game early due to rain shut down the chance and their hold on first place.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt was frustrated that the game was called in the middle of the eighth following a 66-minute rain delay and no upcoming window to resume. The Cardinals took the loss, 5-3, and dropped out of first place in the NL Central when the Chicago Cubs won their own wild comeback game, 12-11, against the San Francisco Giants.

Shildt frustrated after ballgame is called early due to rain: "We were set up to compete and win the game for sure. So I would've liked to have the opportunity."#TimeToFly pic.twitter.com/Lpof4CwNS0 — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) August 22, 2019

“Yeah I mean absolutely (it’s disappointing). We waited an hour. didn’t get an opportunity to finish the game that we fought and scratched and clawed and felt like we were definitely in and had a chance to — felt really good about winning, quite honestly.”

“We were set up (with pitching) to be able to compete and win the game for sure. Would’ve have liked to have the opportunity.”

Shortstop Paul DeJong called it “kind of bogus,” via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“What can you do? We were ready to play. They felt this coming in and they didn’t give us a chance.”

The Cardinals trailed, 5-1, going into the bottom of the fifth inning after Adam Wainwright allowed five runs and eight hits over the span. The Brewers scored four in the first, capped by a three-run home run by Mike Moustakas.

St. Louis scored two in the fifth and one in the sixth to cut the lead, 5-3, but umpires called for a rain delay through 7 1/2, then ended the game 66 minutes later due to rain, lightning and the strong possibility of continued rain. The call was made at 10:46 p.m.

“It looked like we were mounting a comeback there,” said Wainwright, via the Post-Dispatch. “But you can’t mess with Mother Nature.”

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell admitted the rain “worked in our favor, that’s for sure.” The Brewers (65-62) snapped a six-game losing streak against the Cardinals and are 3.5 games behind the Cubs (68-58).

The Cardinals (67-58) are a half-game back but hold a wild card spot.

Matt Carpenter walks back to the dugout before the game is called due to rain. The Cardinals were mounting a comeback. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

