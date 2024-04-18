Cardinals expected to debut City Connect uniforms next month

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to introduce their highly-anticipated City Connect uniforms next month.

The Cardinals announced Thursday on social media that they plan to launch the uniforms on May 20 and debut them at Busch Stadium on May 25.

Additional details on the jerseys, including information on potential colors, fonts and design elements, were not immediately available.

The City Connect brand is sponsored by Nike, Inc. and consists of alternate uniforms with different color schemes, fonts and graphic elements than traditional uniforms. At least 20 teams have debuted a City Connect jersey as of 2023. To this point, the Cardinals are not among that bunch.

The Cardinals are following a relatively new MLB rule dubbed as “four plus one,” which allows for two home and road jerseys, in addition to an alternative concept. The Cardinals ditched the pure red spring training uniforms they have used for several years, presumably to pave the way for the City Connect uniforms.

To this point, the Cardinals have only worn two uniforms this season. Their traditional home whites and traditional road grays. The Cardinals will usually wear a cream jersey for Saturday home games and a light blue jersey for Saturday road games. However, neither of those have been an option yet due to apparent stock issues with new jersey producer Fanatics.

For the first time in 2024, all 30 MLB teams are using Fanatics-produced attire that MLB brands as the Nike Vapor Premier uniform set. These have led to noticeably smaller font designs on jersey names and numbers, in addition to clothing materials met with mixed reviews.

The Cardinals are 9-10 through the first three weeks of the 2024 MLB season. St. Louis returns home Friday for a homestand that begins with the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers.

