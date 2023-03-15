Cardinals bring back G Will Hernandez on 2-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals have solidified the offensive line with another move in free agency. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, guard Will Hernandez has agreed to a deal to return to the Cardinals.

Per Mike Garafolo, it is a two-year contract worth $9 million.

Hernandez signed a one-year prove-it deal last offseason and was one of the team’s better linemen throughout the year. He missed four games with a strained pec but returned to finish the season.

The move secures three starting spots on the offensive line. D.J. Humphries remains at left tackle, Kelvin Beachum has agreed to return on a two-year contract and now Hernandez returns at right guard.

Hernandez was a second-round pick in 2018 of the New York Giants, played four seasons there and played last season for the Cardinals.

