Cardinals add young CB to roster

The Arizona Cardinals had six defensive backs in for a workout on Monday. They signed one of those players.

The team announced it signed undrafted rookie cornerback Cortez Davis.

Davis went undrafted this year out of Hawaii. The 5-11, 188-pounder played 35 games over three seasons and had 131 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, 34 pass breakups and three forced fumbles. He played 12 games last year at Hawaii and led the nation with 19 passes defensed and was named second-team All-Mountain West. Davis originally signed with Denver as an undrafted rookie free agent and was released recently.

This move doesn’t likely really address the top of the roster at cornerback but it does give them another player to develop and evaluate.

To make room for Davis, the Cardinals released cornerback Nate Brooks.

List

Cardinals release 1st preseason depth chart

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire