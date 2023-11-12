Cardinals take 22-17 lead at end of third quarter

The Cardinals were 1-8 without Kyler Murray in the lineup this season and they are a little more than 15 minutes away from going 1-0 with the quarterback on the field.

After wide receiver Michael Wilson was ruled down on the 1-yard-line on a 14-yard catch from Kyler Murray, the Cardinals brought rookie quarterback Clayton Tune into the game to run a quarterback sneak. Tune scored his first career touchdown and the Cardinals moved back in front of the Falcons 22-17 with 19 seconds to play in the third quarter.

Murray threw an interception on a pass behind tight end Trey McBride earlier in the third quarter, but the Cardinals defense forced a field goal and their special teams set the offense up with golden field position after a Falcons punt. Greg Dortch returned the ball to the Atlanta 21-yard-line and Tune was in the end zone three plays later.

Murray is 17-of-27 for 208 yards in his 2023 debut and the team will now try to close out their second win of the season.