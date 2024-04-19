Cardiff game 'biggest of season' for Saints - Martin

[PA Media]

Southampton manager Russell Martin has said Saturday's game at Cardiff is his side's biggest of the Championship season.

Saints appeared to have slipped out of contention for automatic promotion but three successive home wins, coupled with the division's top three all stuttering in recent matches, have put Martin's side back in the mix.

Southampton are four points behind second-placed Leicester, have games in hand on leaders Ipswich and third-placed Leeds, and still have to face the Foxes and Whites before the campaign concludes.

"With four games to go, the next three really don't matter if we don't take care of tomorrow [Saturday]," said Martin. "It's so important, it's the biggest game of our season for sure."

Cardiff are one of the few Championship sides that are unable to reach the play-offs but are also safe from relegation.

Martin does not believe that will give his team an advantage, however, adding: "I think it's dangerous - that 'nothing to play for' thing is a bit of a throwaway comment in football really.

"They will have thousands of people there watching them, some people will be out of contract, some will be on loan and some will have been given opportunities at this stage of the season that haven't had [previously] many.

"So there's always something to play for, individually and collectively."