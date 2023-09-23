Can't Wait For Saturday | I'm expecting a dominant Illinois victory

Sep. 23—Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here

Greetings from "Can't Wait For Saturday," your morning morsel of college football, courtesy of longtime Illini beat writer, AP Top 25 voter and Heisman state rep Bob Asmusssen. He'll give you his views each day on the game he loves.

Technically, I am perfect on my Illinois picks so far this season. Three games and I got them all right.

But I have been way off on the margins. I projected closer losses for Illinois against Kansas and Penn State than what happened.

The Kansas game got away from Bret Bielema's team early. I credit that more to the play of the Jayhawks And the Penn State loss for Illinois was made worse by five turnovers.

Yes, I could have factored those in, but didn't, I will try to think a bit deeper going forward.

So, for Saturday's 2:30 p.m. Illinois-Florida Atlantic game, I'm going with 28-7 for Bielema's guys.

I think the coach has made it clear to his guys how important the game is after two losses in a row. And with the return of Big Ten play starting next week.

My guess: Lots of successful running early with both the tailbacks and quarterback Luke Altmyer.

He obviously struggled against Penn State. Let him find contact early in the game on runs. And safe throws until he gets comfortable.

Altmyer will avoid turnovers and the Illni will put the game away in the first half. Look for an impressive performance from the defensive line. And a turnover or two produced by the secondary.

The team will feel good going into the Purdue game.