Canes land ex-Oregon State running back Martinez, one of their top targets in portal

Eager to land a top veteran running back after injuries and departures at the position, the Miami Hurricanes snagged a very good one on Saturday night when Damien Martinez committed to UM.

Martinez’s NIL agent, Shawn O’Gorman, confirmed that Martinez will enroll at UM.

He ran for 1085 yards last season on 6.2 yards per carry.

Martinez will join Mark Fletcher, who’s coming off a foot injury, Ajay Allen, Chris Johnson and freshmen Chris Wheatley Humphrey and Jordan Lyle in UM’s backfield.

O’Gorman said UM will “give him the opportunity to be the best running back in the 2025 draft. They have all the pieces for him to be great.”

Martinez also visited Arizona and Mississippi State before committing to UM after his Coral Gables campus visit this weekend.