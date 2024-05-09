Candace Parker, Shaquille O'Neal share heartwarming exchange on 'Inside the NBA'

Candace Parker has had a busy couple of weeks.

She announced her retirement from the WNBA after 16 seasons and two Most Valuable Player awards. Then, on Wednesday, Parker was named the president of adidas women's basketball, a role in which she will influence strategy, product development and most major brand developments.

That all led to this heartwarming exchange with friend and mentor Shaquille O'Neal, on an episode of "Inside the NBA" that aired after the conclusion of Wednesday's conference semifinal game between the Knicks and Pacers.

"I don't have a question, I just want to say: you know how I feel about you," O'Neal said during the exchange. "I love you. I'm so proud of you. Good luck in your new endeavor. And I appreciate our friendship very much and I'm so proud of you. Love you."

This moment between Shaq and Candace 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/4tcwhWGItt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2024

Parker, who has served as an analyst for TNT and the Turner Network, has long had a friendship with O'Neal, whom she has credited as a mentor. O'Neal, after a prolific 19-year career in the NBA that ended with his enshrinement in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, has launched several successful business ventures away from basketball. He has also been one of the long-term fixtures on TNT's popular NBA coverage as an analyst alongside fellow former players Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

"I love you, too," Parker responded. "I appreciate you, too, and I recently saw your podcast, when you were talking about why you retired, because you felt like you weren't 'him' any more. And I think that was part of the reason why I thought it was time in the game − you realize after a long time, you've dominated for a long time, and now you can't do it and it's not as fun anymore.

"So I appreciate you being a role model for me, not only on the court because we know what you do, but off the court, trying to be a business woman, like you, so thank you for continuing to raise the bar and be a great friend and partner for me."

The exchange was shared on social media, leading to dozens of engagements with fans who enjoyed the glimpse into their friendship.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Candace Parker, Shaquille O'Neal share heartwarming exchange on TNT