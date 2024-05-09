Candace Parker Is Now The President Of Women’s Basketball At Adidas After WNBA Retirement | Photo: Adidas

Candace Parker has landed a new gig with Adidas just 10 days after announcing her retirement from the WNBA.

Parker was the No. 1 pick overall in the 2008 WNBA draft and played for the LA Sparks, Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces throughout her incredible career. She is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of the league as one of the top 10 players of all time regarding stats per the WNBA’s website. As Blavity reported, Parker announced on April 28 that she would be retiring from the WNBA after years in the league.

In this next chapter of the 4x WNBA All-Star’s career, she is now leading a new team, and it’ll be within Adidas. The Germany-founded company announced this week that the former professional basketball player is the new President of Adidas Women’s Basketball. This is fitting for the legacy she leaves behind as a WNBA player who has helped change the trajectory of women’s basketball for future generations and has been a partner of the brand for 16 years.

“We are honored to be a part of Candace’s historic legacy as she transitions from signature athlete to this new leadership role within adidas Basketball,” Eric Wise, Global GM at Adidas Basketball, said in a statement. “As a true innovator with a profound passion for the game, we are confident that she is a perfect fit to evolve the adidas Women’s Basketball business and catalyze a new era of growth and credibility for the brand.”

In the University of Tennessee alumna’s position, Parker will work with Adidas to continue expanding women’s positions in sports by supporting and amplifying their voices and influence. With her first-hand experience as a high-level basketball star, she will naturally be able to guide how the organization markets women on their roster to ensure their stories and likenesses are shared in an authentic way without gender bias to effectively elevate the brand on a global scale.

“Stepping into this new leadership role is a deeply personal next step in my journey with adidas,” Parker said in a statement. “From high school to college to playing pro to now, this appointment by adidas symbolizes a shared commitment to making impactful change and setting new benchmarks for the future of women’s sports. It’s not just about products; it’s about fostering a movement focused on innovation, representation, and access.”

The WNBA Champion has advocated for equal opportunities and the treatment of women on and off the court. With Adidas’ current brand partnership deals with athletes like Aliyah Boston, Hailey Van Lith, Kahleah Copper, Aaliyah Edwards, Chelsea Gray, Betnijah Laney, Alysha Clark and Nneka Ogwumike, the overall goal is to inspire future generations of female athletes. This move is right in line with her moving as a “business.”

“In the mean time, know IM A BUSINESS, man, not a businessman,” Parker wrote in her retirement post. “This is the beginning…I’m attacking business, private equity, ownership (I will own both a NBA & WNBA team), broadcasting, production, boardrooms, beach volleyball, dominoes (sorry babe it’s going to get more real) with the same intensity & focus I did basketball.”