Canada name ex-Leeds boss Marsch as new head coach

Jesse Marsch had a win percentage of 29.73 from his 37 games in charge of Leeds [Getty Images]

Former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has been appointed as Canada's new head coach.

The 50-year-old American has been out of management since he was sacked by Leeds in February 2023 after just under a year in charge at Elland Road.

Marsch, who won two caps for the United States as a player, will begin the role with immediate effect with the rest of his backroom staff to be announced in the coming weeks.

He replaces Mauro Biello, who had been interim head coach of the Maple Leafs since October 2023 when Englishman John Herdman resigned to become Toronto FC boss.

"The combination of the new leadership inside of Canada Soccer coupled with the potential of this dynamic player pool has inspired me," Marsch said.

"I am ready and eager to take on this massive responsibility. My excitement and anticipation to get started are immense."

Marsch's first major assignment will be the Copa America, held in the United States between 20 June and 14 July.

Canada face defending champions Argentina in the tournament opener followed by group games against Peru and Chile.

Marsch, who previously managed RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig before his stint in charge of Leeds, also has one eye on the 2026 World Cup which Canada are hosting along with the US and Mexico.

“It is an absolute honour to represent and lead the Canadian men’s national team in our preparation for a home World Cup," Marsch added.

"One of my main goals will be to help unite the soccer community in Canada to support our efforts to be successful on and off the pitch. All in for 2026."