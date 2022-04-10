Cameron Upshaw lists Michigan State football as a top school

Michigan State football has been featured in another top prospect’s top schools list, this time in the form of Florida safety Cameron Upshaw Jr.

Upshaw, a native of Perry, Florida, and attending Taylor County High School, is a highly sought-after prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He narrowed down his top school’s list to 14, and the Spartans made the cut.

“Who Been Keeping It The Realest 💯” pic.twitter.com/kKY1ZpFIyZ — Cameron Upshaw Jr (@CameronUpshaw2_) April 10, 2022

Michigan State is featured alongside South Carolina, Penn State, West Virginia, Maryland, Iowa, Virginia, Florida State, Nebraska, Louisville, Mississippi State and Arkansas.

