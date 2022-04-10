Cameron Upshaw lists Michigan State football as a top school

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cory Linsner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michigan State Spartans
    Michigan State Spartans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Michigan State football has been featured in another top prospect’s top schools list, this time in the form of Florida safety Cameron Upshaw Jr.

Upshaw, a native of Perry, Florida, and attending Taylor County High School, is a highly sought-after prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He narrowed down his top school’s list to 14, and the Spartans made the cut.

Michigan State is featured alongside South Carolina, Penn State, West Virginia, Maryland, Iowa, Virginia, Florida State, Nebraska, Louisville, Mississippi State and Arkansas.

More Recruiting!

WATCH: Michigan State basketball commit Jeremy Fears with a monster dunk

Recommended Stories