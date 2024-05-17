Cameron Brannagan: Oxford United saved my eyesight – and probably my life

Cameron Brannagan wants to pay Oxford United back by winning promotion to the Championship - Adrian Sherratt for The Telegraph

Cameron Brannagan owes Oxford United a debt. A debt he believes he can never repay although he wants to achieve something to show his gratitude.

That something is promotion into the Championship as Brannagan is the key member of the team that will take to Wembley to face Bolton Wanderers in Saturday’s League One play-off final.

“The least I can do is get this club out of the league,” the 28-year-old midfielder says. “When you look at the bigger picture there are greater things than football and what they did for me at that time, honestly, they probably saved my life.”

It is best if Brannagan himself explains what happened “at that time”. After all, having gone through an episode so traumatic and potentially life-changing it should, once the scene is set, be in his words.

It is October 2020 and Oxford’s league game at home against Crewe Alexandra is called off because of a Covid outbreak in the visitors’ camp. So, Oxford organised a game between the squad and this is where Brannagan takes up the story.

“I had woken up with a blurring in my left eye,” he says. “And it was going over to the right and I am one of those people who’s like: ‘Ah, it will go away tomorrow. I don’t care.’ But it never did.

Brannagan scores the winner against Exeter to secure Oxford's play-off place - Adam Davy/PA Wire.

“It was weird. I will never forget the night. The Crewe game got postponed and we played an in-house game and I thought: ‘This is just not right. I was looking at the ball and it was strange and I thought: ‘I just have to get this checked.’

Brannagan came off after 20 minutes. If it had not been a practice match he says he would never have done so. He would have carried on and the worst could have happened. He could have gone blind.

“I came off and I was in the hospital for eight, nine hours and no one knew what it was because they had never seen it before. The specialist then rang me and said: ‘I need you in tomorrow morning, urgently.’

“I went in and she said: ‘If it’s inflammation, I am hoping to save your sight. If it’s infection you could go blind in both eyes. You will have to go for surgery.’”

Just let that sink in. It was as stark as that.

Fortunately for Brannagan it was an inflammation, an operation was avoided and his sight was saved. “But I was 24 hours from going blind if the specialist had not caught it then,” he says, also paying tribute to Oxford’s highly-rated physio, Amy Cranston.

“The hospital saved me and so did the club for getting me in the way she did. I will never forget it,” Brannagan says.

“The specialist [Dr Sri Sharma] did say to me, ‘Look I am not sure you are going to be able to prolong your career.’ Straightaway, without hesitation, I said: ‘No, I will.’ And that’s just the way I am. I have always been like that. Anyone says I can’t do something I want to prove them wrong.

“Months later I remember going back for my check-up and she said to me: ‘What you have done is remarkable.’ Because I came back and I ended up getting into the PFA Team of the Season.”

Brannagan leads the celebrations after qualifying for Wembley - John Walton/PA Wire

Fortunately what happened to Brannagan, who played again the following January, was a one-off. There is no risk of the condition – he has even erased its name from his memory – returning. He has made a complete recovery. “It’s that rare you never, ever hear of it. They don’t know why it happened,” he says.

At the time Brannagan was placed on a heavy course of steroids, taking up to 20 pills a day, and it blew up his body but he is completely back to normal. The only effect is a “scar” when he closes his right eye.

Unsurprisingly it changed his life. “Massively,” Brannagan says. “They say things happen for a reason. Did it happen for a reason? I think maybe it did. Maybe a realisation that I am here. I don’t know. I am just blabbing on now. But that’s the way I put things.

“I look back and think: ‘Did I not appreciate things?’ I am not too sure. But it has made me more aware. I do remember coming back and speaking to people and, you know, when someone has a bad day in training I would say: ‘Come on mate, honestly, enjoy yourself because it can change in an instant.’ And something like that makes you aware. Life can change in the click of a finger.

“Like I say I couldn’t repay this club and that’s me being honest…there are greater things than football and what they did for me at that time, honestly, they probably saved my life.”

It partly explains why Brannagan has stayed. He has had offers to go to play in the Championship and should be at a higher level. But he is desperate to do that with Oxford.

“Listen, there were times when I was probably close to leaving,” he says. “But there’s something about this club and I’ve been here six years and I’ve gone through a lot with the club.

“I remember signing and my aim was to try and get out of this league and that’s what I’ve always wanted to do, that’s been my passion and I want to see the job through. I really do. And to repay the club and repay the fans who have been there every single week, there’s no better feeling than that. That beats any pay cheque or anything. That’s the way I am.”

Brannagan joined Liverpool when he was five. Sixteen years later, and having made nine first-team appearances, he left for Oxford. “I wanted to play,” he says. “I played under Brendan Rodgers and then Jürgen Klopp and I can’t thank them enough from all the academy staff to the first-team coaches.

Brannagan joined Oxford in 2017, after 16 years in the Liverpool system - Reuters/Phil Noble

“But I think back and, maybe, one thing, I was a bit too nice when I was there. I was a young kid and I didn’t really want to get in people’s faces. You show them that respect, don’t get me wrong, but if you want to play every week and you want to play at the top you have to be like that, be pushy.

“I say to the young lads now that you must have that in you because if you don’t you get bypassed. I probably needed a few loans to learn that. You have to go and play because 21s football compared to league football is so different. It’s people’s livelihoods and you don’t get that in academy football. I left there and came here and I don’t know how many games I have played now but I love it.”

Klopp did try to send Brannagan out on one loan – but it was a deal he pushed back on. “It’s actually weird because he wanted me to go on loan to Swindon and I said no,” he says, mentioning Oxford’s bitterest rivals.

“I am not from round here and I didn’t know about the rivalry then but I said: ‘I ain’t going there; no chance.’ I don’t know why but I was just adamant I wasn’t going to Swindon. I ended up going to Fleetwood for a little bit and we ended up getting beat in the play-offs and there was a stage when I was going to go to Wigan on loan and then I ended up here.”

Oxford lost 5-0 away at Bolton in March. It proved a turning point as they propelled themselves into the play-offs, where they have already beaten Peterborough United. “I will never forget about it,” Brannagan says of that Bolton defeat. “I have never been embarrassed like that.

“I remember going home and if that doesn’t set a fire in your stomach then I don’t know what does. We were just not good enough. There is no beating about the bush.”

It means that Oxford are undoubtedly not the favourites at Wembley. “You’d probably say so,” Brannagan says. “If you get whacked 5-0 you are going to go in as underdogs. But we want to prove a point and I can’t really put into words how big this is.”

The Championship – with Oxford planning to move into a new £130 million stadium for the start of the 2026-27 season – is the attainable dream. “One hundred per cent that’s where I want to be. But I want to do it with this club,” Brannagan says. “I want to push this club to the next level. Of course I want to play at the top. People can say: ‘Oh, you should be doing this.’ But it’s my life and my career and I will do what makes me happy.”

And walking out at Wembley? “I can’t wait. I’m like a kid at Christmas,” Brannagan says. “I am a footballer and this is what you live for. These moments. There will be no better feeling. You have an opportunity to go to that next level and just that feeling, there cannot be a better feeling in football. I have spoken to lads who have had many promotions and they say it’s the best feeling you will ever have.

“Stuff like what happened to me comes into my head a lot of the time and if it wasn’t for the club maybe I wouldn’t be playing football now. I can’t really repay this club, to be honest. That’s my opinion. I really can’t.” But he can try.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.