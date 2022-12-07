Cam Newton: I’m better than current QBs in the NFC South

There’s a lot of bad football being played in the NFC South this season. And some of that bad football has certainly come from under center.

We can start with the Carolina Panthers—who have already gone through a sick carousel of Baker Mayfield, PJ Walker and Sam Darnold. The New Orleans Saints have experienced something somewhat similar, as they’ve left behind the underwhelming Jameis Winston for the equally underwhelming Andy Dalton.

Over in Atlanta, the Falcons may finally have to bench the mediocre Marcus Mariota for rookie Desmond Ridder. Heck, even Tom Brady is currently passing for a career-worst touchdown rate with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So, being that we’re in this particular division and we’re writing about this particular team here at Panthers Wire, this begs the question—would these teams be better off with Cam Newton at quarterback? Well, Cam Newton probably thinks so.

While appearing as a guest on the Atlanta stop of the I Am Athlete live tour, the franchise great was asked by podcast host Brandon Marshall if he thinks he’s still better than a number of the league’s current starting quarterbacks. This was his answer:

Now, the 33-year-old free agent version of Cam Newton is quite different from the prime Most Valuable Player version of Cam Newton. While he did dive into a suboptimal situation with Matt Rhule’s Panthers in the middle of a rough 2021 season, he showed that we’re no longer in his heyday.

But even if the arm strength isn’t what it once was and the same mutant-esque durability isn’t all there, Newton probably isn’t wrong. Save for Brady, who still looks to be one of the game’s top passers, is there really a quarterback in the NFC South you’d rather have than Cam?

You tell us . . .

