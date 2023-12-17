Cam Heyward enters concussion protocol after Steelers' loss

Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward was diagnosed with a concussion after Saturday's loss to the Colts. The team announced Heyward has entered concussion protocol.

It is unclear when Heyward was injured.

He was not reported with an injury during the game, and coach Mike Tomlin said nothing about Heyward's head injury in his postgame news conference. Thus, it seems likely Heyward didn't experience symptoms until getting back to the locker room.

Heyward, a team captain, totaled five tackles, including a tackle for loss.

The Steelers play the Bengals next Saturday.

Isaiah Loudermilk and DeMarvin Leal are available behind Heyward.