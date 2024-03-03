California wins 6th Pac-12 title at 2024 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

California women's swimming and diving won the 2024 Pac-12 Women's Swimming and Diving Championships in Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash. on March 2, 2024. Caroline Bricker of Stanford took home Women’s Swimmer of the Meet honors, while Utah’s Emilia Nilsson Garip received the award for Women’s Diver of the Meet. On the men’s side of the diving competition, Jack Ryan won the Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Meet title for Stanford.