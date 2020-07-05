Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma land 2021 5-star QB Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley has another high-profile quarterback coming his way.

Caleb Williams, Rivals.com’s top-ranked quarterback and No. 3 overall player in the 2021 class, officially committed to play at Oklahoma Saturday night on CBS Sports.

Williams announced his decision in an intense commitment video, too.

“I just felt like it was the best place for me overall,” Williams said, via The Oklahoman. “I’ve got a year here but I’m ready to go gain the trust of my teammates, earn the starting spot and hopefully bring them a national championship.”

Williams, a dual-threat quarterback out of Washington, D.C., is set to enter his senior season at Gonzaga College High School. He led the program to an 8-3 finish last season and reached the conference semifinals.

Oklahoma had landed quarterback Brock Vandagriff, Rivals.com’s No. 5 overall player in the 2021 class, however he de-committed on Jan. 1. Vandagriff, a Georgia native, later committed to play for the Bulldogs.

Williams is set to become the second top-ranked quarterback in three years to sign with the Sooners, joining redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler — who is widely expected to start for Oklahoma this fall, per The Oklahoman.

The pair are just the latest top quarterbacks to choose to play for Riley at Oklahoma, following Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Jaylen Hurts led the Sooners to a 12-2 record last season, and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting behind LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

With Williams’ commitment, the Sooners’ recruiting class jumped to No. 15 in Rivals.com’s rankings. Ohio State is currently atop the 2021 rankings, followed by Tennessee, Florida and USC.

