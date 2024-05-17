Caleb Williams is the betting favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is favored to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season.

Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, is a +135 favorite to win the award at DraftKings.com, making him easily the top choice among bettors.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick, is also No. 2 in rookie of the year odds. Daniels is listed at +650.

The fourth overall pick, Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., is at +700, followed by Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy at +1200, Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers at +1700, Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy at +1800, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix at +1800 and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye at +2200.

Among the extreme long shots is Falcons quarterback Michael Penix at +6000. Although Penix was selected with the eighth overall pick, he's only expected to play this season if Kirk Cousins gets injured. Penix winning rookie of the year would be almost as big a shock as Penix's draft selection in the first place.