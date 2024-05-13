Caleb Williams’ arm talent greatly impressed the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears’ pursuit of Caleb Williams was detailed, meticulous, and collaborative. A lot of voices and a lot of staffers joined in the process. As Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported, one thing stood out to the various members of the NFL organization when they performed a deep-dive study session on the USC star.

“I just watched it that way and I found myself looking at it and it was pretty evident pretty quick that the arm talent is what stood out,” (Bears coach Matt) Eberflus says. “The accuracy, and, really, to me, [with] the really good quarterbacks, you always look for the ball speeds. So he can really change the ball speed when he’s throwing a screen, when he’s throwing a fade, when he’s throwing an in-cut. He understands space, open space, and has the natural ability, the instincts to really change that ball speed when necessary to be accurate.”

The Bears didn’t have real doubts about Williams’ skill level. They were won over very decisively.

