Caleb Downs named SEC Freshman of the Week

Alabama freshman defensive back Caleb Downs was named the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week for his stellar performance against Mississippi State in Week 5.

The Crimson Tide’s win on the road was a big one and Downs played a key role in locking down a very potent offense centered around the passing game.

He had 13 total tackles and an interception returned for 11 yards. He was one of three players to come down with a pick on Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers.

Downs will continue to mature in the Kevin Steele-led defense and will surely be consistent in making headlines with his elite play on the field. His challenge next week will be improving upon this performance in one of the most hostile environments in college football: Texas A&M‘s Kyle Field.

