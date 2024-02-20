Calallen ISD holds board meeting to discuss next head football coach, future of program

The Calallen Independent School District Board of Trustees met on Monday to discuss the future of the athletic director/head football coach position after current head coach Steve Campbell announced that he will be retiring at the end of the school year.

The board also interviewed two search firms, including Jeni Neatherlin and Darren Allman from Solid Oak Leadership.

Parents, students, coaches and Calallen football players were in attendance to share their concerns about the search for a new football coach.

More: 'It's time to take a step back': Long-time Calallen football coach Steve Campbell set to retire

The majority of the parents, coaches and players shared their support for longtime Calallen assistant coach Cliff Fowler as Campbell's successor, while others voiced for a full search to be conducted.

Some parents even voiced their concerns for new and upgraded facilities throughout the high school.

The board plans to interview more search firms in the coming weeks.

If the board decides to conduct a search for a new head coach, it would be the first time in more than 40 years.

Campbell, who led the Wildcats to 39 consecutive playoff appearances before announcing his retirement last week, joined the Wildcats' coaching staff in 1984 and became head coach and athletic director of the program in 2022 after the retirement of Texas' winningest high school football coach, Phil Danaher.

More: Coastal Bend boys high school basketball playoff scores, schedules

More: Key storylines, what to know in this year's boys high school basketball playoffs

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Calallen ISD holds board meeting to discuss next head football coach