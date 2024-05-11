Cal’s Rowan Hamilton chats with Pac-12 Networks after winning Pac-12 hammer title

- Cal’s Rowan Hamilton chats with Pac-12 Networks after winning Pac-12 hammer titleCalifornia student-athlete Rowan Hamilton joined Pac-12 Networks after he won the Pac-12 Men's Hammer title at the 2024 Pac-12 Track & Field Championships on Saturday, May 11 in Boulder. Hamilton finished with a championship throw of 251-1.4:05Now PlayingPaused
- 'Why not us': Deborah Jones after ASU's opening-round win at 2024 Pac-12 Softball TournamentArizona State's Deborah Jones joined Pac-12 Networks after throwing a complete game for the Sun Devils in a 3-1 win over Oregon State at the 2024 Pac-12 Softball Tournament at Smith Family Stadium in Stanford, Calif. on May 8, 2024.2:40Now PlayingPaused
- Stanford captures sixth Pac-12 Women's Tennis Tournament Title in 2024The Stanford Cardinal defeated rival Cal on Saturday, April 27 at Libbey Park in Ojai, CA in the finals of the 2024 Pac-12 Tennis Championship, earning the program's sixth Pac-12 Tournament title and third-straight.1:59Now PlayingPaused
- Utah’s Bryson Van Sickle on his success this season: ‘More confidence’Utah student-athlete Bryson Van Sickle caught up with Pac-12 Networks after his complete-game victory over No. 17 Arizona on Friday, May 10 in Salt Lake City. Follow Pac-12 baseball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 baseball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.1:40Now PlayingPaused
- Maya Brady talks regular-season finale as UCLA prepares for Pac-12 TournamentUCLA student-athlete Maya Brady caught up with Pac-12 Network after the Bruins completed the series sweep of ASU on Sunday, May 5 in Tempe. Follow Pac-12 softball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 softball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.2:47Now PlayingPaused
- Matt Thurmond reflects on ASU’s 2024 Pac-12 Men's Golf Championship victory with Pac-12 NetworksArizona State head coach Matt Thurmond joined Pac-12 Networks after the Sun Devils captured the team victory at the 2024 Pac-12 Men's Golf Championships on Sunday, April 28 at Desert Forest Golf Club. The title is the fourth for Thurmond, who previously hoisted the hardware three times at Washington.0:58Now PlayingPaused
- Stanford, Colorado advance to 2024 Pac-12 Tournament Championship GamePac-12 Networks’ Troy Clardy and Kara Lentz recap the semifinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Women's Lacrosse Tournament on Thursday, May 2 in Los Angeles. Stanford and Colorado will meet in the championship game on Saturday, May 4 at 12 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network.7:01Now PlayingPaused
