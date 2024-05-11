Advertisement

Cal’s Rowan Hamilton chats with Pac-12 Networks after winning Pac-12 hammer title

Pac-12 Network

California student-athlete Rowan Hamilton joined Pac-12 Networks after he won the Pac-12 Men's Hammer title at the 2024 Pac-12 Track & Field Championships on Saturday, May 11 in Boulder. Hamilton finished with a championship throw of 251-1.