Cal DB Bryce Turner dies at 19 after reportedly collapsing during workout

Jack Baer
Yahoo Sports
<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/ncaaf/players/275038/" data-ylk="slk:Bryce Turner">Bryce Turner</a> spent two season with the Cal Golden Bears. (Getty Images)
Bryce Turner spent two season with the Cal Golden Bears. (Getty Images)

Awful news hit Berkeley on Saturday, as Cal defensive back Bryce Turner died after being hospitalized due to an unspecified medical emergency. He was 19 years old.

Turner’s program announced the news on Twitter.

Turner had just finished his redshirt sophomore season for the Golden Bears, two years after transferring from Long Beach City College as a walk-on in 2017. The Lakewood, California, native appeared in one game and recorded a single tackle in his Cal career.

According to an earlier statement from Cal, the medical emergency occurred near Turner’s Southern California home during winter break. Cal had previously ended its season with the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 26. Per 247Sports, Turner collapsed during a non-strenuous workout and later fell into a coma.

“We are so deeply saddened by Bryce’s passing,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. “This is an extremely difficult day for everyone. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Bryce’s family, friends, teammates and so many others who have been a part of his life. No words can accurately describe the pain we feel in our hearts right now. We’ll always remember Bryce and how he impacted all of us with Cal football.” 

Several of Turner’s Cal teammates reacted to the news on Twitter:







