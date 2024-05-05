Advertisement

Caitlin Clark's rookie season, potential Aces three-peat and other WNBA storylines to follow

Cassandra Negley
WNBA and women's college basketball reporter

Yahoo Sports women basketball writer Cassandra Negley breaks down the top WNBA storylines entering the 2024 season including; what Caitlin Clark could accomplish in her rookie season, if the Las Vegas Aces can win a third consecutive championship, and if the New York Liberty, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury did enough in the offseason to dethrone the champs.