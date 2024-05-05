Caitlin Clark's rookie season, potential Aces three-peat and other WNBA storylines to follow

- Caitlin Clark's rookie season, potential Aces three-peat and other WNBA storylines to followYahoo Sports women basketball writer Cassandra Negley breaks down the top WNBA storylines entering the 2024 season including; what Caitlin Clark could accomplish in her rookie season, if the Las Vegas Aces can win a third consecutive championship, and if the New York Liberty, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury did enough in the offseason to dethrone the champs.3:34Now PlayingPaused
- Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellFOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women’s basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.21:34Now PlayingPaused
Candace Parker announced retirement after 16 seasons in WNBAWNBA legend Candace Parker has announced her retirement following a wildly successful career full of individual accolades and team championships in virtually every stop she made
- How the Mavericks seized control of the series against the Clippers | No Cap Room<p>Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and senior NBA writer Dan Devine discuss the keys to Dallas' lopsided win over Los Angeles in Game 5 and what the Clippers need to do to extend the series. Hear the full conversation on “No Cap Room” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.</p>2:54Now PlayingPaused
Chicago Sky have high hopes with 2024 draft class, new coach Teresa WeatherspoonThe Chicago Sky added the dominant frontcourt duo of Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA Draft. GM Jeff Pagliocca explains the picks and why the franchise has high hopes under head coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon.
- Where do the Suns go from here? | Good Word with Goodwill<p>Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by J.A. Adande to discuss the next steps for Phoenix and their Big 3 after getting swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. Hear the full conversation on “Good Word with Goodwill” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/posted-up-with-chris-haynes/id1446252794?mt=2">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/5vRJgUKqNVvwRE3OuduewS">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>2:12Now PlayingPaused
Biggest offseason questions surrounding Lakers, Suns, PelicansAfter first-round playoff exits, what are the biggest offseason questions surrounding the Lakers, Suns and Pelicans?
- How the Celtics could survive without Kristaps Porzingis | Devine Intervention<p>Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Trey Kirby to discuss how Boston will fare without their big man, who's expected to miss several games due to injury. Hear the full conversation on “Devine Intervention” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/posted-up-with-chris-haynes/id1446252794?mt=2">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/5vRJgUKqNVvwRE3OuduewS">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>1:37Now PlayingPaused
Caitlin Clark's rookie season, potential Aces three-peat and other WNBA storylines to follow
Yahoo Sports women basketball writer Cassandra Negley breaks down the top WNBA storylines entering the 2024 season including; what Caitlin Clark could accomplish in her rookie season, if the Las Vegas Aces can win a third consecutive championship, and if the New York Liberty, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury did enough in the offseason to dethrone the champs.