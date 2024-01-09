Caitlin Clark's history vs. Purdue women's basketball, and what she hasn't done at Mackey Arena

WEST LAFAYETTE — Iowa women's basketball phenom Caitlin Clark has her sights set on West Lafayette when she comes to Mackey Arena to play against Purdue Wednesday at 8 p.m.

The reigning National Player of the Year will be making her sixth appearance on Wednesday against Purdue in what could be her last game in West Lafayette. Clark is eligible for the WNBA draft in April although could return for a fifth year due to the NCAA COVID-19 waiver.

But how did Clark perform against the Boilermakers in the past? Collectively Iowa has won seven straight against the Boilermakers dating back to 2019 before Clark was on the team.

The gaps have widened however each time Clark has stepped on the floor. Clark is the only Division I player in history male or female to record over 3,000 points, over 900 assists and over 800 rebounds.

But Mackey Arena is one of the few places Clark has struggled to shoot the ball. It's also the only collegiate arena in which Clark has played that she has not hit a 3-pointer. Here's how the Big Ten Conference career assists leader and second all-time career scorer has fared in five games against the Boilermakers.

Game 1: Jan. 18, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa)

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks to pass as Purdue guard Rokia Doumbia, right, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Purdue led 21-17 after the first quarter and seemed poised to deliver a stunner on the road. Iowa ultimately got to the basket more and sank 25-of-31 free throws compared to just 5-of-9 for the Boilers. Clark scored 26 points, grabbed nine rebounds, shot 8-of-20 from the floor (2-9 on 3-point attempts) and went 8-of-12 from the free throw line. Purdue forced Clark into six turnovers and current senior Madison Layden scored 19 points on 6 of 7 3-point shooting but Iowa won 87-81.

Game 2: March 10, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

The Boilers would see Clark again during the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Clark scored 27 points on 8-of 21-shooting (2-8 from 3-point range) with nine assists and seven rebounds. Iowa's star that night was 2023 graduate Monika Czinano who scored 38 points, grabbed nine rebounds and went 16 of 18 from the floor. Iowa won 83-72.

Game 3: Jan. 13, 2022, at Mackey Arena (West Lafayette)

The first appearance in Mackey Arena would be Clark's only time she would be held without a 3-pointer during her career. Purdue held Clark to just 5 of 14 shooting including 0 of 6 from 3-point range. That didn't stop her from being effective in other ways. Clark still scored 24 points, dished nine assists, grabbed eight rebounds and shot 14 of 16 from the free throw line to lead Iowa over Purdue 79-66.

Game 4: Dec. 29, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City)

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots a 3-point basket as Purdue guard Lasha Petree defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Purdue would wait 351 days before seeing Clark again. Clark would have her best shooting night of her career against the Boilermakers. She shot 7 of 10 from the floor including 4 of 10 from 3-point range with six rebounds and five assists. Purdue shot 34.7% as a team and fell to Iowa 83-68.

Game 5: March 3, 2023, at Target Center (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Iowa's Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball against Purdue in the second half of the game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament at Target Center on March 3, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 69-57.

The Boilermakers hung around with Clark for the opening 20 minutes and trailed at halftime 29-25. Guard Jayla Smith came off the bench and scored 16 points on 7 of 13 shooting. But Clark proved she was too much for Purdue to handle. Clark scored 22 points on 8 of 18 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds and Iowa knocked Purdue from the Big Ten Conference quarterfinals 69-58.

