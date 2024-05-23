Caitlin Clark 'Trying to Be as Positive as Possible' amid Indiana Fever Losses

"You're never happy to lose, it's not fun," Clark said

Steph Chambers/Getty Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever rookie star Caitlin Clark is looking on the bright side regarding her team’s recent losses.

Despite the Fever’s 0-5 stats this season, Clark, the WNBA's overall No.1 draft pick this year, isn’t letting the recent losses stop her from seeing the bigger picture, according to an interview with ESPN.

"You're never happy to lose," Clark said. "It's not fun, but at the same time, there's just a lot of things to build on. I'm just trying to be as positive as possible, continue to learn, continue to stack days. I know that first win will be right around the corner."

Following her team's Wednesday, May 22 loss to the Seattle Storm, Clark knew things could have been done better by the team. “We definitely gave ourselves a chance, but at the same time there were some little things that we shot ourselves in the foot," she said, per the outlet.

However, Clark then pointed out that even though her team is on a current losing streak, continuing to have confidence is the most beneficial way to earn a win. "I think you have to find confidence in that, especially at this point, being 0-5. If you just get upset by it, I don't think that's going to be too beneficial for us,” she said.

Steph Chambers/Getty Caitlin Clark

Clark, 22, rolled her ankle in the first half of Indiana's matchup against the Connecticut Sun on Monday, May 20, forcing her to return to the locker room. She was able to step back out onto the court in the game's second half for a thrilling sequence that saw her sink a three-pointer.

In footage shared by the Indiana Fever on YouTube, Clark spoke to reporters about the status of her ankle after that game. “I turned it pretty good,” she said during the press conference. "I think it just got caught, I don’t think I stepped on anybody," she explained, noting that she doesn't have "the best ankles in the world."

