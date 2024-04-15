Caitlin Clark selected No. 1 by Indiana Fever in 2024 WNBA draft

It’s finally official. Caitlin Clark is a member of the Indiana Fever.
Follow along as Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Angel Reese and more find their WNBA homes in Monday's draft.
A new star is entering the league, former powers are rebuilding and more super-teams are emerging.
The WNBA’s best will be ready and waiting for the likely No. 1 overall selection. And by the time Clark’s rookie season is done, she will have played almost non-stop for a calendar year.
South Carolina's coach had some things to say on the GOAT conversation one day before the Gamecocks face Clark in the national championship.
Caitlin Clark put up 18 points in the first quarter on Sunday afternoon, which marked another championship game record.
Clark broke all kinds of records and took Iowa further than it'd ever been before. Her impact on the game, though, extends well beyond the lines — regardless of how her college career ended.
The Huskies had Clark on lockdown. It didn't matter. Hannah Stuelke, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and the rest of the Hawkeyes held their own and now they're now one game from winning it all.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
For 20 minutes Monday, Iowa and LSU put on a show. Then Caitlin Clark seized the spotlight, breaking more records in the process.
Ice Cube sees the BIG3 as an offseason alternative for WNBA players to make money, instead of traveling overseas.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
Engelbert said Philadelphia, Toronto, Denver, Nashville and South Florida are potential expansion spots.
Vincent Goodwill and Bomani Jones preview the NBA Play-in Tournament, wonder how good Victor Wembanyama will be next year, and tell you their picks for some year-end awards.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson team up to cover the 2024 All-Juice Team, which was released this morning on Yahoo Sports. C Mac and C Rob spend some time remembering the legacy of the great Terez Paylor (who started the All-Juice team) before going pick-by-pick and explaining how each selection was made. The duo discuss how they made the call on players like Caleb Williams, Marshall Lloyd, Amarius Mims, Chop Robinson, Malik Mustapha and more. Later in the show, Terez' fiancee Ebony Reed joins Charles Robinson to discuss the work Terez poured into this project every year before diving into her new book, Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap, and how sports fans and average Americans alike can connect to the book.
The Thunder prevailed in a three-way race in the West with an emphatic season-finale win over the Mavericks.
The Indiana Pacers are entering the postseason on a high note.
Victor Wembanyama's rookie NBA season is finished. The San Antonio Spurs will sit him in Sunday's regular-season finale. Where does his first season rank among the league's greats?
Caitin Clark won’t be playing in the Masters anytime soon, but the marks she set during her run through the women’s NCAA tournament have inspired the green jackets who run Augusta.