Caitlin Clark selected as No. 1 pick in WNBA Draft
The University of Iowa star was selected as the first overall pick for the 2024 WNBA draft Monday night by the Indiana Fever.
The University of Iowa star was selected as the first overall pick for the 2024 WNBA draft Monday night by the Indiana Fever.
Here are five franchises who stood out, for better or for worse.
Reese is headed to Chicago.
The tennis legend has already invested in multiple sports ventures in Los Angeles.
Engelbert said Philadelphia, Toronto, Denver, Nashville and South Florida are potential expansion spots.
The WNBA’s best will be ready and waiting for the likely No. 1 overall selection. And by the time Clark’s rookie season is done, she will have played almost non-stop for a calendar year.
A new star is entering the league, former powers are rebuilding and more super-teams are emerging.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
Caitlin Clark headlines our list of the 10 best WNBA prospects to watch during March Madness.
Tyon Grant-Foster led the Lopes to their first ever NCAA tournament win earlier this year.
Here's a final look at Yahoo Sports' rookie rankings for the 2023-24 season.
Arman Tsarukyan appeared to punch a fan twice on his way into the Octagon during UFC 300 on Saturday night.
Sterling has called Yankees games since 1989, a span including the Derek Jeter era that saw the franchise win five World Series championships.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
Vincent Goodwill and Bomani Jones preview the NBA Play-in Tournament, wonder how good Victor Wembanyama will be next year, and tell you their picks for some year-end awards.
When Terez Paylor put together the very first All-Juice Team in 2015, 10 of those 22 players are expected to still be on NFL rosters in 2024. We can only hope this year's team honors Terez's memory with that kind of hit rate.
The Eagles love to set the going rate for a position. DeVonta Smith's extension is the latest.
The Jets are going back to an iconic look.
Buckner is the 10th player the Colts have brought back from their 2023 squad.
Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson team up to cover the 2024 All-Juice Team, which was released this morning on Yahoo Sports. C Mac and C Rob spend some time remembering the legacy of the great Terez Paylor (who started the All-Juice team) before going pick-by-pick and explaining how each selection was made. The duo discuss how they made the call on players like Caleb Williams, Marshall Lloyd, Amarius Mims, Chop Robinson, Malik Mustapha and more. Later in the show, Terez' fiancee Ebony Reed joins Charles Robinson to discuss the work Terez poured into this project every year before diving into her new book, Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap, and how sports fans and average Americans alike can connect to the book.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.