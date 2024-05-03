- Chicago Sky have high hopes with 2024 draft class, new coach Teresa WeatherspoonThe Chicago Sky added the dominant frontcourt duo of Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA Draft. GM Jeff Pagliocca explains the picks and why the franchise has high hopes under head coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/chicago-sky-high-hopes-2024-wnba-draft-cardoso-reese-coach-teresa-weatherspoon/556587/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Chicago Sky have high hopes with 2024 draft class, new coach Teresa Weatherspoon</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:52Now PlayingPaused
Bucks vs Pacers Game Highlights

The Indiana Pacers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 121-118, in overtime. Tyrese Haliburton made the game-winning floater with 1.6 seconds left as he totaled his first career Playoff triple-double with 18 points, 16 assists, and 10 rebounds while Myles Turner added a Playoff career-high 29 points (4 3PM) along with 9 rebounds.
House: Derrick White 'main reason' Celtics won Game 4 vs. Heat

Eddie House breaks down Derrick White's career night in Miami
Brown believes Kings are ready to face Pelicans for spot in playoffs

Kings coach Mike Brown talks with the media ahead of Friday night's NBA Play-In Tournament game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Caitlin Clark to make pro debut in Wings-Fever game
Women's basketball mega star Caitlin Clark will begin her professional career Friday night in North Texas. Her new WNBA team, the Indiana Fever, will play the Dallas Wings in a sold-out preseason game.