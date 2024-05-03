- Brennan: What Caitlin Clark’s $78k salary really tells us about the WNBACaitlin Clark is set to make $78,000 salary as the WNBA’s number 1 overall pick, which is about 137 times less than the NBA’s number 1 overall pick who will earn $10.5M. CNN’s Christine Brennan says the disparity is the product of capitalism, but things will get better for WNBA players.1:52Now PlayingPaused
- Chicago Sky have high hopes with 2024 draft class, new coach Teresa WeatherspoonThe Chicago Sky added the dominant frontcourt duo of Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA Draft. GM Jeff Pagliocca explains the picks and why the franchise has high hopes under head coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/chicago-sky-high-hopes-2024-wnba-draft-cardoso-reese-coach-teresa-weatherspoon/556587/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Chicago Sky have high hopes with 2024 draft class, new coach Teresa Weatherspoon</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:52Now PlayingPaused
- Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride talk mistake-filled final minute that cost Knicks Game 5Missed free throws, lapses in defensive play and turnovers in the final minute of regulation all contributed to the Knicks 112-106 loss in Game 5 of their series against the 76ers. Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride try to break down what went wrong in that last 60 seconds that led to a stunning Knicks loss.5:37Now PlayingPaused
- Mavs to take on Clippers in first round of playoffsThe Dallas Mavericks are preparing to leave for Los Angeles for their playoff series with the Clippers. Dallas is the fifth seed in the Western Conference. The Clippers are No. 4. FOX 4's Jeff Kolb talked Kyrie Irving about the game and his dynamic with Luka Doncic.3:51Now PlayingPaused
Caitlin Clark prepares for her WNBA debut in exhibition at Dallas
