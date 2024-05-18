Caitlin Clark on playing in New York vs Liberty, Breanna Stewart on Clark's WNBA immediate impact

- Caitlin Clark on playing in New York vs Liberty, Breanna Stewart on Clark's WNBA immediate impactFever star Caitlin Clark loved the atmosphere at Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon though Indiana fell to the Liberty 91-80. Clark scored 22 points and added eight assists but also knows she has things she can continue to improve on. New York's Breanna Stewart says everyone recognizes Clark's presence has heightened the WNBA's profile already and it's just a matter of her continuing to gain experience as a player.7:52Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Fever 83, Dream 80The Fever defeated the Dream, 83-80. NaLyssa Smith led the way for the Fever with 21 points and 6 rebounds, while Caitlin Clark added 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in her home debut. Rhyne Howard tallied 13 points, 3 steals, and 3 3PM for the Dream in the losing effort. The Fever finish the WNBA preseason, 1-1, while the Dream also finish at 1-1. The Fever will face off against the Sun in the first regular season game on Tuesday, May 14 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2). The Dream will open up against the Sparks on Wednesday, May 15 (10:00 p.m. ET, WNBA League Pass).
How Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut stacks up against other notable rookies<p>Caitlin Clark <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/caitlin-clark-struggles-early-in-wnba-debut-as-indiana-fever-fall-to-connecticut-sun-014254009.html">struggled early in her first regular-season game </a>with the <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/wnba/teams/indiana/">Indiana Fever</a> on May 14, 2024, committing 10 turnovers in the <a data-i13n="cpos:3;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/wnba/indiana-fever-connecticut-sun-20240514012/">Fever's season-opening 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun</a>. Here's how that debut performance stacks up against first games by Michael Jordan, Dawn Staley and other notable rookies.</p>
Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellFOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women's basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.
Game Recap: Sun 92, Fever 71Connecticut defeats Indiana, 92-71. For Connecticut, DeWanna Bonner led the way with 20 points and six rebounds while DiJonai Carrington (16 points, five rebounds, two steals), Tyasha Harris (16 points, four 3PM) and Alyssa Thomas (13 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals) combined for 45 points in the victory. Caitlin Clark finished with 20 points (four 3PM), three assists, and two steals while NaLyssa Smith recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks for Indiana in the losing effort. Connecticut improves to 1-0, while Indiana moves to 0-1 in the loss.
Will the WNBA revive the Houston Comets franchise?<p>The WNBA was the <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/excitement-around-wnba-season-121454767.html">first league formed in partnership with the NBA</a>, and was dominated early on by the now-defunct Houston Comets, who won the first four WNBA titles. As interest in the league surges this season and expansion plans are underway, will the Comets return as a franchise? </p>
