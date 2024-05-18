Caitlin Clark on playing in New York vs Liberty, Breanna Stewart on Clark's WNBA immediate impact

Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell FOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women’s basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.

