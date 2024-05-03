How will Caitlin Clark perform in her WNBA debut?

- How the Mavericks seized control of the series against the Clippers | No Cap Room<p>Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and senior NBA writer Dan Devine discuss the keys to Dallas' lopsided win over Los Angeles in Game 5 and what the Clippers need to do to extend the series. Hear the full conversation on “No Cap Room” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.</p>2:54Now PlayingPaused
- How the Celtics could survive without Kristaps Porzingis | Devine Intervention<p>Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Trey Kirby to discuss how Boston will fare without their big man, who's expected to miss several games due to injury. Hear the full conversation on “Devine Intervention” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/posted-up-with-chris-haynes/id1446252794?mt=2">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/5vRJgUKqNVvwRE3OuduewS">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>1:37Now PlayingPaused
- How the 76ers' historic comeback likely won't equal Game 6 success<p>Yahoo Sports NBA contributor Tom Haberstroh dives into this week's "Big Number" to explain why Tyrese Maxey's big performance to rally and knock off the New York Knicks in Game 5 may not lead to another victory in Thursday's Game 6.</p>1:35Now PlayingPaused
- How Nikola Jokic levels up and becomes even more unstoppable against the Lakers<p>Yahoo Sports NBA contributor Tom Haberstroh breaks down his latest ‘Big Number’ - explaining how Nikola Jokic’s play at the rim is bewildering Los Angeles and has led the Nuggets to 10 straight wins over the Lakers.</p>1:21Now PlayingPaused
- Chicago Sky have high hopes with 2024 draft class, new coach Teresa WeatherspoonThe Chicago Sky added the dominant frontcourt duo of Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA Draft. GM Jeff Pagliocca explains the picks and why the franchise has high hopes under head coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/chicago-sky-high-hopes-2024-wnba-draft-cardoso-reese-coach-teresa-weatherspoon/556587/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Chicago Sky have high hopes with 2024 draft class, new coach Teresa Weatherspoon</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:52Now PlayingPaused
- Kristaps Porzingis talks ‘tough' two days before bouncing back in Game 2Kristaps Porzingis talks about the Celtics bouncing back tonight against the Heat after dropping Game 2 at home.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/kristaps-porzingis-talks-tough-two-days-before-bouncing-back-in-game-2/608251/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Kristaps Porzingis talks ‘tough' two days before bouncing back in Game 2</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>0:50Now PlayingPaused
- Karnišovas says Donovan is not to blame for Bulls' shortcomingsBulls' Executive VP of Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas doesn't believe coach Billy Donovan is at fault for the team falling short of expectations over the past three seasons<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nba/chicago-bulls/bulls-videos/karnisovas-says-donovan-is-not-to-blame-for-bulls-shortcomings/556231/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Karnišovas says Donovan is not to blame for Bulls' shortcomings</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:55Now PlayingPaused
- 2023-24 NBA season awards finalists, announcement scheduleThe Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey took home Most Improved Player honors, but what other finalists are in the running for 2023-24 NBA season awards?<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/nba-2024-season-award-finalists-announcement/557239/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">2023-24 NBA season awards finalists, announcement schedule</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:42Now PlayingPaused
How will Caitlin Clark perform in her WNBA debut?
Yahoo Sports women basketball writer Cassandra Negley lays out the Fever’s tough starting schedule and how she thinks Caitlin Clark will perform at the professional level.