Caitlin Clark’s Official Indiana Fever Jersey Is Here and Available to Order Online Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

After an admirable NCAA Women’s March Madness tournament and after being selected as the WNBA’s No. 1 draft pick, superstar guard Caitlin Clark is ready to make her WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, May 14.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

However, before then, you can show your love and support for Clark with her new player’s jersey. There are a few styles available for pre-order at Fanatics, along with graphic tees, ballcaps, hoodies and other gear.

Shop Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever Gear at fanatics

Ahead, you’ll find our picks for the best Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever merch, as well as where to find tickets for the Fever’s pre-season and regular season games. Scroll down and shop, below:

Buy Caitlin Clark WNBA Indiana Fever Jersey: Pricing, Availability

EDITOR'S PICK

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Jersey in Navy

Release date: August 14

PRE-ORDER at FANATICS $99.99

Made from the Nike Explorer Edition collection, the Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Jersey in Navy is now available for pre-order. The jersey features Clark’s No. 22, while it sports the word “Indiana” across the chest to show that the team belongs to the entire state and not just the city of Indianapolis.

Buy Caitlin Clark WNBA Indiana Fever Jersey: Pricing, Availability

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Jersey in Red

Release date: August 14

PRE-ORDER AT FANATICS $99.99

Ready for pre-order, the Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever “Swingman” Jersey in Red is part of Nike’s Rebel Edition collection, while it showcases Clark’s No. 22 and the name of the “Fever” team name across the chest.

Buy Caitlin Clark WNBA Indiana Fever Jersey: Pricing, Availability

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever WNBA Draft 2024

Release date: May 2

Pre-order at Fanatics $35.99

Made from 100 percent cotton, this Stadium Essentials tee showcases Caitlin Clark as the first pick in the WNBA Draft for the Indiana Fever. It has a direct quote from WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert as its graphic.

Where to Buy Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Tickets Online

Want to watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in person? Tickets are available for the Indiana Fever’s pre-season, which starts on Friday, May 3, and regular season, which starts on Tuesday, May 14.

Ticket prices depend on the city and arena seat location at third-party resale platforms, such as StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, Ticket Network, GameTime and Ticketmaster. For more info, visit WNBA.com.

One of the best deals on tickets is at Vivid Seats, where you can save $20 off with code THR2024; or at SeatGeek where you can use promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to save $10 off eligible purchases of $250 and up.

Shop Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever Gear at fanatics

Best of The Hollywood Reporter