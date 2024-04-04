Advertisement

Caitlin Clark of Iowa is the AP Player of the Year in women's hoops for the 2nd straight season

DOUG FEINBERG
·3 min read
1
  • Iowa's Caitlin Clark speaks during a news conference announcing the AP NCAA Women's Coach and Player of the Year Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
    1/15

    NCAA AP Womens Coach and Player of the Year Basketball

    Iowa's Caitlin Clark speaks during a news conference announcing the AP NCAA Women's Coach and Player of the Year Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after defeating LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    2/15

    APTOPIX NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after defeating LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • AP's Nancy Nussbaum poses for a photo with Iowa's Caitlin Clark after giving her the AP NCAA Women's Player of the Year award Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    3/15

    NCAA AP Womens Coach and Player of the Year Basketball

    AP's Nancy Nussbaum poses for a photo with Iowa's Caitlin Clark after giving her the AP NCAA Women's Player of the Year award Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts as time winds off the clock against LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
    4/15

    NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts as time winds off the clock against LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa's Caitlin Clark listens as South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley speaks during a news conference announcing the AP NCAA Women's Coach and Player of the Year Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    5/15

    NCAA AP Womens Coach and Player of the Year Basketball

    Iowa's Caitlin Clark listens as South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley speaks during a news conference announcing the AP NCAA Women's Coach and Player of the Year Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Caitlin Clark reacts to the crowd before cutting a piece of the net after Iowa defeated LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
    6/15

    NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark reacts to the crowd before cutting a piece of the net after Iowa defeated LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during the fourth quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game against LSU during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    7/15

    APTOPIX NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during the fourth quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game against LSU during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • West Virginia guard Lauren Fields (23) tries to steal the ball from Iowa guard Caitlin Clark in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    8/15

    APTOPIX NCAA West Virginia Iowa Basketball

    West Virginia guard Lauren Fields (23) tries to steal the ball from Iowa guard Caitlin Clark in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steals the ball from Holy Cross guard Simone Foreman (24) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 91-65. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
    9/15

    APTOPIX NCAA Holy Cross Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steals the ball from Holy Cross guard Simone Foreman (24) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 91-65. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket as she is double-teamed by Holy Cross guards Kaitlyn Flanagan (5) and Bronagh Power-Cassidy (13) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 91-65. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
    10/15

    APTOPIX NCAA Holy Cross Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket as she is double-teamed by Holy Cross guards Kaitlyn Flanagan (5) and Bronagh Power-Cassidy (13) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 91-65. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • LSU guard Hailey Van Lith (11) tries to strip the ball from Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the second quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    11/15

    APTOPIX NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball

    LSU guard Hailey Van Lith (11) tries to strip the ball from Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the second quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, center, celebrates with teammates after Iowa defeated LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
    12/15

    NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, center, celebrates with teammates after Iowa defeated LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after hitting a three-point shot against LSU during the third quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    13/15

    NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after hitting a three-point shot against LSU during the third quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket against the LSU during the second half of an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
    14/15

    NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket against the LSU during the second half of an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) shoots during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament against North Carolina State, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Howard Lao)
    15/15

    NCAA NC State Stanford Basketball

    Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) shoots during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament against North Carolina State, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Howard Lao)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iowa's Caitlin Clark speaks during a news conference announcing the AP NCAA Women's Coach and Player of the Year Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after defeating LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
AP's Nancy Nussbaum poses for a photo with Iowa's Caitlin Clark after giving her the AP NCAA Women's Player of the Year award Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts as time winds off the clock against LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Iowa's Caitlin Clark listens as South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley speaks during a news conference announcing the AP NCAA Women's Coach and Player of the Year Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark reacts to the crowd before cutting a piece of the net after Iowa defeated LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during the fourth quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game against LSU during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
West Virginia guard Lauren Fields (23) tries to steal the ball from Iowa guard Caitlin Clark in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steals the ball from Holy Cross guard Simone Foreman (24) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 91-65. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket as she is double-teamed by Holy Cross guards Kaitlyn Flanagan (5) and Bronagh Power-Cassidy (13) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 91-65. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
LSU guard Hailey Van Lith (11) tries to strip the ball from Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the second quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, center, celebrates with teammates after Iowa defeated LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after hitting a three-point shot against LSU during the third quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket against the LSU during the second half of an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) shoots during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament against North Carolina State, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Howard Lao)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Caitlin Clark is capping her illustrious college career with another record-breaking season and another set of prestigious awards.

The star guard from Iowa was honored Thursday as The Associated Press Player of the Year in women’s basketball for the second consecutive year.

Clark received 34 votes from the 35-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 each week. Cameron Brink of Stanford received the other vote. Voting was done before March Madness began.

The 22-year-old Clark is the sixth player to win the award more than once and fifth to do it in consecutive seasons. She joined Chamique Holdsclaw, Seimone Augustus, Maya Moore, Brittney Griner and Breanna Stewart as multi-time winners.

“This is a tremendous honor to be on the same list as a lot of great players that I grew up idolizing,” Clark said. “I grew up as a young kid watching them and wanting to be like them.”

The NCAA Division I career scoring leader set numerous records while helping Iowa reach the Final Four for a second consecutive season. A semifinal matchup with UConn awaits on Friday night in Cleveland.

Clark’s play with her logo-depth 3-pointers and dazzling passes has captured the hearts of fans who showed up by the thousands wearing her No. 22 jersey whether Iowa was at home or on the road all season.

One of those players she inspired was Love Johnson, a standout player on her Cleveland middle school basketball team. Johnson and her coach Shawn Cox were on stage with Clark when she was presented the award.

“If we're at home or on the road the arena is screaming, there's young boys, there's young girls that you know are inspired," Clark said. "Whether you win or lose, no matter how many points you score, at the end of the day that doesn't really matter. It's the people that you're inspiring. I think that's been the coolest part of my journey.”

Opposing coaches, including AP Coach of the Year Dawn Staley, have called Clark a generational talent and tried to stifle her creativity and scoring, but she averaged 31.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists during the regular season to help Iowa go 29-4 and earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Her games have become appointment viewing for millions — the Elite Eight rematch with LSU earlier this week was seen by more than 12 million, a record for a women's college basketball game — and raised the profile of the sport even higher as it enjoys a surge in popularity. She is the presumptive No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft later this month, a slot held by the Indiana Fever.

Clark has been quick to credit her teammates and coach, and note that the women's game had stars like Lynette Woodard and Pearl Moore and many others long before she started dazzling fans in an era where games are easily found on TV every season.

Her college career will be come to an end this weekend and it has been quite a ride for the West Des Moines native.

“I feel like I’ve talked about her, like used every word imaginable to describe her,” coach Lisa Bluder said. “She is spectacular. I don’t know how else to describe what she does on the basketball court.”

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness